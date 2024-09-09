Thousands of diaspora Indians protested in more than 130 cities across 25 countries on Sunday, organizers said, to demand justice after last month's rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in the city of Kolkata.

The protests started in large and small groups across Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore, before spreading to cities in Europe and the U.S.

They added to ongoing nationwide protests in India after the Aug. 9 killing of the 31-year-old postgraduate student of chest medicine.