World-renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa, who died on Feb. 6 at the age of 88, performed music in Japan and abroad to mourn the victims of war. Behind his passion was his strong thoughts for Hiroshima, which he visited numerous times and where he had his musical roots.

In December 1973, Ozawa visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in the city of Hiroshima with his mother, Sakura.

Five photographs of Ozawa staring at exhibits — such as photos of atomic bomb victims whose hair had fallen out and the complete destruction of the city — were found in March last year during work to relocate the Hiroshima branch of Toho Gakuen Music School for Children from the Hiroshima Christ Church.