China called on the Philippines to "seriously consider the future" of a relationship "at a crossroads" in commentary published Monday by the People's Daily, the newspaper of the governing Communist Party, amid tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations of intentionally ramming coast guard vessels in the disputed waterway in recent months, including a violent clash in June in which a Filipino sailor lost a finger.

The incidents have overshadowed efforts by both nations to rebuild trust and better manage confrontations, including setting up new lines of communication to improve handling maritime disputes.