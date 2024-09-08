Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he has directed the communications regulator not to re-route web traffic through local domain name system (DNS) servers, according to a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

He said he had taken into account feedback from engagement sessions conducted by the communications commission and comments from the general public.

The directive, which was supposed to take effect on Sept. 30, had sparked concerns about increasing online censorship and potential damage to Malaysia's digital economy.