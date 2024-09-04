Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s overhaul of his government did not appear to signal fundamental shifts in domestic or foreign policy, analysts said Wednesday.

But it comes at a dynamic moment in the war, with Russia stepping up airstrikes and inching forward in eastern Ukraine, and weeks before Zelenskyy is expected to travel to the United States, where the outcome of November’s elections could affect Washington’s support for his military.

While a reshuffle had long been in the works, making the move now was a recognition by Zelenskyy that "Ukraine has to prepare for a new phase of the war and new phase of diplomacy, and he would like to see some new managers for these processes,” said Mykhailo Minakov, a senior adviser on Ukraine for the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute.