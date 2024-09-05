A Chinese social media influence operation is impersonating U.S. voters, denigrating U.S. politicians and pushing divisive messages ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election in the United States, new research by intelligence company Graphika showed.

The campaign is part of a known Chinese state-linked effort analysts have dubbed "Spamouflage" or "Dragonbridge," which pushes a mixture of spam and targeted propaganda onto the internet.

Spamouflage has been active since at least 2017 but has stepped up its activities as the election approaches, according to experts. It has leveraged thousands of accounts across more than 50 websites, forums and social media platforms.