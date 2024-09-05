The U.S. on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two employees of Russian state media network RT for what officials said was a scheme to hire an American company to produce online content to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Justice Department officials said the two employees used shell companies and fake personas to pay $10 million to an unnamed Tennessee company to produce online videos aimed at amplifying political divisions in the United States.

The U.S. Treasury and State departments also announced actions targeting RT, including the network's top editor, Margarita Simonovna Simonyan. U.S. officials said Russia's goal is to exacerbate U.S. political divisions and weaken public support for American aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.