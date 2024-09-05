A Japanese man in his 50s has been detained in Belarus since July for violating local laws, Japan's top government spokesman said Thursday, following reports in Belarusian media detailing his arrest.

“We are conducting a consular visit for the protection of Japanese nationals and providing as much assistance as possible while maintaining contact with relevant parties,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

“Additionally, through the consular visit, we have confirmed that there are no particular issues regarding the individual's health,” he said. “The government will do everything it can to help him.”

The man was detained on July 9, according to a Foreign Ministry official who declined to offer more details about why he was arrested due to an ongoing investigation and privacy concerns.

Local media said that the detained Japanese man, whose name was given as Masatoshi Nakanishi, was allegedly involved in intelligence gathering on social and political conditions at the Belarus-Ukraine border and the photographing of military facilities.

The man reportedly taught Japanese in Gomel, a city in Belarus where his wife is originally from.