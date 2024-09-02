A committee reinvestigating the death by suicide in 2021 of a schoolgirl in the city of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, who had been bullied by other students, submitted a final version of its report to the city government on Sunday.

While a summary version of the reinvestigation report was submitted to the municipal government in June, the submission of the final version had been delayed due to the need to take measures to prevent its content from being leaked.

The city plans to release the report in September at the earliest, after holding talks with bereaved relatives on methods of the release and the scope of the report subject to the disclosure.