After Beijing’s failed push to exclude Taipei from participating in Pacific island summits, Taiwan has signed a cooperation agreement with the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretariat that will see the self-ruled island continue its support for the strategically important region until 2027.

Much to the chagrin of China, which has sought to internationally ostracize what it views as a breakaway province, the deal was signed during an annual Taiwan-PIF forum held in Tonga on Friday, the island’s Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

No concrete details were provided about the 2025-27 pact, with Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang quoted as saying that it serves as a “concrete demonstration of Taiwan's commitment and support toward the development of the Pacific region."