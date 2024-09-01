Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, brought its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line back to service on all sections around 6 p.m. Sunday after scaling back operations due to the approach of Typhoon Shanshan.

JR Tokai earlier said it would resume services on all sections from the first trains of Monday. But it moved up the plan as weather improved and safety was confirmed.

It is the first time since Wednesday night that services are offered on all sections between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture.

By around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, about two Nozomi and Kodama trains departing from stations including Tokyo and Shin-Osaka would be operated in both directions on the shinkansen line, according to the company.

On Monday, the Tokaido Shinkansen line will be operated on its regular timetable from the day's first trains. Through services between the line and the Sanyo Shinkansen line of West Japan Railway, or JR West, will also be resumed Monday.

JR Tokai suspended Tokaido Shinkansen operations on all sections Wednesday night due to heavy rain from Typhoon Shanshan. The company later took measures such as temporarily closing part of the line and substantially reducing the number of trains in operation.