Typhoon Shanshan, which is being called one of the strongest typhoons in Japanese history, made landfall near Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.

The slow movement of Shanshan, referred to by the weather agency as Typhoon No. 10, means it will could cause significant damage over a prolonged period and emergency alerts have been issued for wide areas of southwestern Japan.

Rain, wind and waves have intensified in southern Kyushu over the past 24 hours, and the storm has caused major disruption to transportation networks in the region and beyond.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Shanshan was packing maximum sustained winds of 180 kph, with gusts reaching over 250 kph, and had a central pressure of 935 hectopascals as it traveled at 15 kph in a northerly direction.

The Meteorological Agency, in a statement released on Wednesday night, warned of the risk of landslides, flooding and storm surge in southern Kyushu. The region could also face record-breaking winds and rainfall.

The statement added that areas far form the storm's center, mainly in western Japan and the Pacific side of eastern Japan, could see severe impacts as the typhoon brings in warm and humid air, resulting in heavy rain and thunderstorms.

In areas of southwestern Japan expected to face the storm's strongest winds, the agency warned that some houses could collapse, urging residents to take shelter in study buildings and to stay away from windows.

According to NHK, the city of Miyazaki received over 160 reports of damage due to the typhoon from noon on Wednesday through to 6 a.m. Thursday. About 70% of the damage was caused by strong winds, the public broadcaster said, with 22 injuries also reported. Most of the injuries were caused by broken windowpanes. All of the injuries were not life-threatening.

Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours in the southern Kyushu region could reach about 600 millimeters, and in certain areas, a total of 1,000 mm could fall over the next couple of days, the agency warned. Rainfall figures in northern Kyushu could reach 500 mm over the same period.

On Wednesday afternoon, the weather agency issued an emergency storm warning and an emergency high tide warning for Kagoshima Prefecture, excluding the Amami region. An emergency storm surge warning was also issued for the Satsuma region of Kagoshima, with the agency warning residents of the possibility of an extreme rise in sea levels due to the effects of the storm.

The island village of Mishima in Kagoshima was placed under a Level 5 emergency warning — the rarely issued highest level — impacting 369 people across 202 households. The alert level warns of a life-threatening situation and urges residents to take action to protect themselves immediately, even if they can no longer evacuate safely.

Level 4 evacuation orders were issued in parts of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, including the entire city of Miyazaki, home to over 400,000 people, and 27 cities in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Residents in the city of Miyazaki were encouraged to relocate to an evacuation center or the house of a family member or friend in a safer area to protect themselves from possible landslides and flooding. They were asked to bring emergency food supplies as well as goods for infectious disease prevention to the evacuation centers.

Level 4 evacuation orders were also seen in parts of Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures — despite being distant from the typhoon itself, the region has faced heavy rain brought in by the storm. A Level 4 evacuation order was issued for 14 households in the Okuko area of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, after a landslide in the city trapped five family members. Two of those trapped were later rescued but the three others were confirmed dead.

Three cities in Shizuoka Prefecture are also under evacuation orders due to a possible landslide as a result of the heavy rainfall.

“To protect your life and the lives of your loved ones, please flee to evacuation areas specified by local authorities and secure your safety,” Satoshi Sugimoto, an official at the weather agency, said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Storms, tidal waves and storm surges like never experienced before are to be expected and will require the utmost caution,” Sugimoto said at an earlier news conference.

Transport services across Japan are also facing major disruptions.

Transport services across Japan are also facing major disruptions as Typhoon Shanshan approaches, with shinkansen trains on Kyushu suspended for most of Thursday and suspensions also planned for the Sanyo Shinkansen, which connects Osaka and Fukuoka.

The Tokaido Shinkansen could experience similar disruptions from Friday into Saturday. The line saw periodic outages on Wednesday as heavy rain hit the Tokai region.

Air travel has been hit hard as well, with thousands of passengers affected by cancellations.