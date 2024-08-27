Ukraine said Russia fired more than 100 missiles and nearly as many drones at cities across the country on Monday in a massive attack against the power infrastructure that caused blackouts and left at least three people dead.

The energy sector has sustained significant damage, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on the social media site X, calling the strike one of the largest since the Kremlin’s invasion of his country began more than two years ago.

Russia has been stepping up efforts to knock out Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, including power, heating and water supplies, before the winter season.