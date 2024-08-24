White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to China next week for talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, a visit aimed at keeping U.S.-China tensions in check with the November U.S. election fast approaching.

During three days of talks starting Friday in Beijing, Sullivan will discuss issues ranging from Taiwan to bilateral military talks and the U.S. fentanyl crisis, as well as China's support for Russia's defense industry and tensions in the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters.

Sullivan has held regular talks with Wang with an eye to managing competition between the superpowers, and they last met in January in Bangkok. This will be the first visit to China by a U.S. national security adviser since Susan Rice made the trip under President Barrack Obama before the 2016 U.S. election.