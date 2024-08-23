The head of Japan's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, or Zengyoren, expressed concern over the import bans on Japanese fishery products by China and other countries, in a meeting Friday with industry minister Ken Saito.

"The future is still unclear. We are very worried," Zengyoren chief Masanobu Sakamoto said during a visit to the industry ministry almost a year after the country began releasing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' (Tepco) crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Aug. 24, 2023.

Saito said that the government is working toward the removal of import restrictions introduced in response to the start of the discharge of the treated water at "various levels."

"The government will responsibly engage in (the discharge) until it is complete, even if it takes a long time."

Sakamoto conveyed his thanks to the minister for "caring about fishers and providing various support so that they can fish with a sense of security."

Saito said that the government takes very seriously the fact that Tepco on Thursday canceled the experimental removal of nuclear fuel debris from the crippled plant. He said that the government has instructed the company to confirm the factors that led to the cancellation and take necessary measures promptly.

Separately, Sakamoto released a statement Friday expressing Zengyoren's continued opposition to the discharge of the treated water into the ocean amid persistent concerns about the safety of the measure among fishers and consumers.