For sausage, salami and steak lovers, the news has not been good. Scientists have been consistently finding links between red and processed meat consumption and heart disease, some types of cancer and earlier death.

And now, two recent studies have added to the growing body of evidence that a meat-heavy diet may increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

In one of the studies, published Tuesday in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, researchers analyzed data from nearly 2 million adults participating in 31 studies across 20 countries, including the United States and parts of Europe and Asia.