Delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago approved the party’s 2024 platform late Monday, laying out a list of familiar priorities — from strengthening U.S. alliances in Asia to competition with China — while also criticizing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over his shaky history with regional allies.

But the platform, which was OK’d by a committee before U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, makes repeated reference to Biden’s “second term” and does not refer to Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate or offer any details of her views on key issues.

Despite the lack of an update, the Democratic National Committee said that the nonbinding and largely symbolic document still highlighted the party’s accomplishments and goals going forward, after Harris moved to the top of the party’s ticket last month.