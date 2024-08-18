Government officials considered taking action against mpox on Friday, following the World Health Organization's declaration earlier that week of a public health emergency due to outbreaks in Africa.

The officials reviewed strategies for response, including methods for gathering and sharing information and preparing the medical care system.

Specifically, senior officials from relevant government agencies agreed to collect data on infection situations in countries where mpox outbreaks — formerly known as monkeypox, a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox — have been confirmed.

They also agreed to increase awareness for travelers entering and leaving Japan about mpox.

The officials confirmed they will continue the inspection and medical measures established during the 2022 global mpox outbreak.

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry issued a Level 1 infectious disease alert for seven African countries, advising travelers to take precautions against mpox when visiting these nations.

Health Minister Keizo Takemi announced at a press conference on Thursday that Tokyo is preparing to supply Japanese-made vaccines and other products to Congo in response to a request from that country.