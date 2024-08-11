Tropical Storm Maria is forecast to make landfall in the Tohoku region on Monday morning, crossing over to the Sea of Japan while bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

Rated by the Meteorological Agency as a strong tropical storm — one level below a typhoon — Maria is expected to maintain its strength as it crosses over the region. Landfall is likely near the border between Miyagi and Iwate prefectures.

The agency urged residents to be on alert for landslides, rising and overflowing rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, especially in the Tohoku region. It also warned of the threat of strong winds and high waves.