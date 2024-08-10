The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's latest white paper will cite a survey by the ministry to show that the number of people who believe mental stress is the biggest health risk is about three times higher than 20 years ago, Jiji Press learned Saturday.

According to an outline of the 2024 white paper, due to be released as early as later this month, the ministry will point out that it is important to face up to mental health at all life stages.

The white paper will mention that the number of outpatients with mental illnesses such as depression, adjustment disorder and eating disorder totaled about 5.86 million in 2020, while noting that stressors are diversifying, ranging from online abuse, work, child rearing and caregiving.

The white paper will introduce the ministry survey of several thousand people, in which 36.4% of respondents cited lifestyles that could lead to lifestyle-related diseases as the largest risk to health, followed by 15.6% who pointed to mental stress.

The proportion of respondents who cited mental stress more than tripled from 5.0% in 2004.

Meanwhile, 36.5% said that their mental health is positively affected by family members they live with. Those who live alone are believed to be positively affected by friends and acquaintances they trust.

The ministry has set a goal of training 1 million people by the end of fiscal 2033 to provide support for people with mental health problems in local communities and workplaces.