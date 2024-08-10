Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa, who was once known as a political heavyweight, is not hiding his intention to replace current CDP leader Kenta Izumi in the party's Sept. 23 presidential election.

"The next general election is our biggest and final chance" to take control of the government, Ozawa told reporters after meeting with former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, also a senior CDP member, in Tokyo on July 31.

"We should pick the best suited person to wrest power," Ozawa said, reiterating his hopes to field a candidate other than Izumi for the leadership election.