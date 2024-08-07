Yukiko Ouchi established an organization promoting peace to pass down the voices of hibakusha to younger generations as the number of the atomic bomb survivors is shrinking 79 years after World War II ended.

Ouchi, a 20-year-old resident of Hiroshima Prefecture and student of Hiroshima City University, first paid close attention to the issue when she visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum during her elementary school days. A picture showing a child victim of the bombing with no hair who was the same age as Ouchi left a strong impression on her.

She thought, "When I imagined if the child had been me, I wanted to think what had happened in the prefecture where I grew up as something that affects me."