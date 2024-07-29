Three people effectively cured of HIV have spoken about how a risky transplant procedure saved their lives, with one saying they are "living proof" of hope in the fight against the virus.

The trio spoke about their experience at the International AIDS Conference in Munich, which has gathered experts, researchers and activists to discuss developments in the HIV epidemic.

Only seven people are considered to have been effectively cured after receiving a stem cell transplant, a painful and risky procedure only suitable for patients who have both HIV and aggressive leukaemia.