Japanese "truck G-men," or government inspectors who monitor working conditions in the logistics sector, have issued corrective guidance to cargo owners and prime contractors a total of 722 times through end-June since their role was established about a year ago.

An expert said that it is important to disclose specific changes taken by businesses as a result of the work of these truck G-men.

The position was created by the transport ministry on July 21 last year in response to the what's referred to as the "2024 problem" in the logistics industry — disruptions in cargo transport operations caused by truck driver shortages stemming from a new overtime regulation that came into force in April.