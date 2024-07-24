Taiwanese fisherman Chen Zhi-rong says that for decades, it was common to sail in waters that skirted the Chinese coastline.

Since Beijing seized a boat and its crew for the first time in 17 years for violating a fishing ban — and continues to detain them — all that has changed.

The Chinese Coast Guard is now "constantly” patrolling east of the median line in the Taiwan strait, said Chen, referring to the U.S.-drawn boundary that had for decades served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.