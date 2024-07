For months, U.S. President Joe Biden has been urging Israel to wind down its war on Hamas in Gaza.

For more than a year, he pointedly withheld a White House invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hoping to use it as a reward for good behavior.

Yet this coming week, as Israeli warplanes continue attacking Gaza, Biden is due to receive Netanyahu on Tuesday in the Oval Office, and, in a rare honor, the Israeli leader will address Congress.