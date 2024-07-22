In eastern Hokkaido, the small town of Taiki is looking to the stars for its future growth and prosperity, even as it faces some very down-to-earth questions about how quickly that dream might become reality.

Located on the Pacific coast, Taiki, with 5,300 people, is home to the Hokkaido Spaceport (HOSPO), billed as Asia’s first privately operated spaceport, which the town first proposed nearly 40 years ago.

Since 2008, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has been carrying out experiments involving scientific balloon, aeronautical technology and the Hayabusa2 laser altimeter at HOSPO following the signing of an agreement with the town.