A large-scale event showcasing a wide range of Japanese culture kicked off at an exhibition center in London on Friday for a three-day run.

Hyper Japan Festival is expected to attract a total of about 25,000 visitors through Sunday.

It is the 20th time that Hyper Japan Festival has taken place since it started in 2010. The festival is said to be one of the largest Japanese culture-themed events in Britain.

This time, about 350 companies, including Japanese firms, are joining the event, selling Japanese food and miscellaneous items as well as anime and game-related goods.

Thirty-six kinds of Japanese sake are offered at the event for visitors to taste and there is also a booth with information about trips to Japan.

On Friday, stage performances featuring ikebana flower arrangements and shamisen Japanese stringed instrument were given.

Japanese comedian Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, who gained popularity through his performance in a British audition program, also appeared at the festival to entertain visitors.

Matthew Barry, 30, who visited the event dressed as a character from the "Haikyu!!" volleyball manga said, "There are a lot of really complicated and ... good beginner-level sakes here."

The sake tasting was a "wonderful experience," he added.