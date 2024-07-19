Airlines were grounded, network broadcasts went off their air and banks said their systems were disrupted as a major computer glitch spread globally, hitting the United States and Australia particularly hard.

In Japan, few companies were affected. ANA said it was operating normally, and the departure board at Narita Airport indicated that flights were leaving on schedule. Japan Exchange Group, which owns the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said it was unaffected.

A few scattered problems were identified by some companies later Friday afternoon.