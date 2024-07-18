Japan and Pacific island countries agreed on a host of new initiatives during a three-day summit in the Japanese capital designed to boost economic and security cooperation as Tokyo steps up efforts to counterbalance China’s growing regional clout alongside the United States, Australia and other partners.

During the gathering, which ended Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the leaders and representatives of 18 Pacific countries and territories agreed on an action plan that will see Tokyo boost engagement with the strategically important region, with collaboration announced in seven fields, including technology and connectivity, climate change, people-centered development and security.

"I'd like to make ties between Japan and the Pacific island nations stronger and demonstrate to the rest of the world that we are moving in the same direction," Kishida said during the summit, expressing his determination to take relations “to even greater heights.”