Donald Trump’s pick for his running mate in November’s U.S. presidential election signals a stronger focus on China and less help for Ukraine if the ticket is elected — offering a mixed bag for nervous American allies and partners in Asia, as the newly minted Republican nominee rides a wave of support following an attempt on his life this week.

J.D. Vance, a 39-year-old freshman senator from Ohio with little experience in politics and even less on foreign policy, represents a hardening of Trump’s “America First” stance, but could also help push a tougher line on a more assertive China and support for democratic Taiwan.

In one of his first interviews following Monday’s announcement that he was Trump’s vice presidential pick, Vance was quick to underscore the increasingly hawkish stance toward Beijing of any second Trump White House.