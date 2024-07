The attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump with a semiautomatic rifle illustrates once again how easy it is for shooters in the U.S. to get their hands on inexpensive, easy-to-use, military-style weapons.

The AR-15-style rifle is one of the most popular guns in the U.S. It has also been a common denominator in some of the country's worst mass shootings.

Here are some key facts about the weapon: