U.S. President Joe Biden is on the brink of failing to win a key labor endorsement as leaders of the 1.3 million-member Teamsters union consider backing no candidate at all in the U.S. presidential race, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters' decision has not been finalized and is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Not backing Biden, whom the union endorsed in 2020, would compound political damage to the Democratic president's reelection bid.