The Justice Ministry is considering helping Ukraine improve its laws and regulations as early as next spring to facilitate the war-torn country's future reconstruction, sources have said.

The move is also intended to support progress in Ukraine's negotiations for European Union membership and create an environment good for Japanese companies to enter the Ukrainian market. The ministry will decide on the details of the assistance after studying Ukraine's needs.

Improvements to Ukraine's domestic laws and regulations are viewed as a key problem the country must resolve in order to join the EU.