Berlin is taking reports of a plot to assassinate the chief executive of arms manufacturer Rheinmetall very seriously and will not be cowed by Russian intimidation, the German government said on Friday.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed reporting by CNN and others that U.S. intelligence officials warned the German authorities this year that Russia was plotting to assassinate Armin Papperger, the head of Europe’s biggest weapons producer, which has produced artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine.

A U.S. official, without confirming the report, said there has been an increased Russian efforts to conduct subversive or sabotage activities throughout Europe in the last five or six months.