The Defense Ministry on Friday said it had disciplined a total of 218 Self-Defense Force members and senior officials following a wide-ranging probe that uncovered the mishandling of classified information, fraudulent claims for additional pay and the harassment of subordinates.

The unusual mass punishment, which included the removal of the head of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, comes as the ministry looks to get a handle on a series of scandals that threaten to shake the public’s trust in Japan’s defense establishment and its plans to beef up its capabilities to respond to China’s growing regional assertiveness.

At a news conference Friday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara expressed dismay at the spate of scandals enveloping the SDF and his ministry.