Since his dismal debate performance on June 27, U.S. President Joe Biden has steadily lost support in the part of the country that knows image and stagecraft the best: Hollywood.

Heavy hitters including Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings, superagent Ari Emanuel, heiress Abigail Disney, screenwriter Damon Lindelof and author Stephen King have joined the chorus calling on Biden to drop his reelection bid.

On Wednesday, screen idol George Clooney weighed in with an opinion piece in the New York Times.