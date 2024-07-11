Japan takes in relatively few visitors each year, especially when compared with holiday hot spots globally. Statistically speaking, it might not be experiencing overtourism at all.

The country, with its population of about 125 million, received 25 million international travelers in 2023. That’s 0.2 tourists per capita. The ratio peaked in 2019 at about 0.25.

France, with 100 million visitors a year, gets 1.5 tourists per capita; Greece, 3.4; Portugal, 2.5; and Spain, 1.8. To achieve European-level tourism, Japan would have to take in another 100 million people annually.