New Japanese legislation, enacted in May, will establish a "security clearance" system for access to classified information that is linked to economic security, aligning the country with other Group of Seven democracies.

Under the new law, individuals in the public and private sectors who are qualified to handle classified information will receive certification from the government, facilitating easier participation in international research projects by businesses.

At the same time, challenges remain, such as safeguarding the privacy of individuals in relation to the background checks required for certification.