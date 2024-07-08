Japan and the Philippines on Monday signed a highly anticipated visiting-forces agreement, paving the way for greater bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation amid escalating tensions between the two partners and Beijing in the disputed East and South China Seas.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Philippine defence chief Gilberto Teodoro in a ceremony witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace.

Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara are in Manila for a "two-plus-two" meeting later in the day between the countries' defense and foreign ministers in the Philippine capital.