Britain's new foreign minister, David Lammy, appointed Friday, is a trailblazing black lawmaker descended from slaves who calls former U.S. President Barack Obama a friend.

Lammy has also made the odd outspoken comment, including about former U.S. President Donald Trump, meaning he could be in for a bumpy ride as the U.K.'s top diplomat.

The 51-year-old's ancestors were enslaved in Guyana, South America — a family history that Lammy says will inform his approach to foreign policy.