Japanese companies are increasingly engaging in upcycling efforts, or adding new value to used products and waste materials, as part of their environmental and social contributions and to generate profits.

In 2018, auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei began to make bags and other items by reusing its mainstay airbag products. Due to strict quality standards, the fabric used for airbags used to be discarded even if it was slightly damaged or dirty. But through the upcycling initiative, the company reduced fabric waste by about 1,800 meters in fiscal 2023.

Toyoda Gosei has commissioned a facility that supports the employment of people with disabilities to produce the upcycled goods. It is also working with a local university to develop such products.

Nagoya Railroad upcycles employee uniform jackets to make shoulder bags. Previously, it paid to dispose of the jackets as industrial waste.

At a train-related event last December, 20 bags made from stationmaster's uniforms and other items popular with train enthusiasts sold out in a single day. The railway operator is considering developing other upcycled goods.

Tokai Rika makes bags, pouches and other goods out of roughly 300 kilograms of materials left over daily from seat belt manufacturing. Among these items, which are durable and can be used for a long time, about 10,000 pen cases have been sold so far.

The company is expanding its line of upcycled products, including bags made from seat belt materials, vinyl curtains and tent fabric, while reaching out to other companies to collaborate.

"It's great to add value and make something useful," said Shuri Arakawa, 41, of Tokai Rika's new business marketing department.