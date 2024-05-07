Some resolutions to labor tribunal cases in Japan may include a "nondisclosure" clause that prohibits workers from divulging the details of the decision, even if they do not consent to the ban.

Such a clause prohibits workers from briefing even their families and friends, leading to concerns among lawyers engaged in labor tribunal proceedings.

"It's unacceptable for the courts to restrict individuals' freedom to share information with those around them," one lawyer said, highlighting the common objection to the practice.