Spooked by the far right's success in reaching youth voters via TikTok, Germany's political heavyweights are trying to muscle their way onto the social media platform ahead of June's European elections.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, hardly famous for his sparky social media presence, made his unexpected debut on the platform in April, promising he won't be caught dancing.

And Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck followed soon afterward, despite having previously quit Twitter and Facebook after his comments online sparked social media storms.