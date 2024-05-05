A projection mapping show using a skyscraper held every night by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has attracted about 130,000 visitors since its launch at the end of February.

While the metropolitan government aims to make it a new nighttime tourist attraction in the capital, especially for foreign travelers, the project has also raised questions about whether it’s worth the cost.

The project has been recognized as the world’s largest permanent architectural projection mapping display by the Guinness Book of World Records. The buzz began on April 27, when projection mapping shows of a 100-meter-tall, life-size Godzilla began on weekends and holidays.