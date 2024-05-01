The government has decided to skip submitting a bill on "active cyberdefense," or detecting signs of cyberattacks and taking preemptive measures, during the current session of the Diet, sources said Tuesday.

The decision comes as discussions on the bill's consistency with the secrecy of communications guaranteed by the Constitution have not progressed, government and ruling party sources said.

Meanwhile, two opposition parties — Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People — have submitted bills to introduce an active cyberdefense system. Their bills both call for minimizing restrictions on people's rights and facilitating public understanding of the system.