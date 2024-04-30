So-called zebra companies — startups that aim to solve social issues and achieve economic growth at the same time — are attracting attention as a new player in regional economies in Japan.

Starting in June, the government will launch pilot projects around the country to help such startups cooperate with local governments, banks and companies.

The concept of zebras was proposed in the United States in 2017, as a type of startup that is distinct from so-called unicorns, which focus on market capitalization. Zebras often face challenges in turning specific ideas into a business.