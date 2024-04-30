Japan's aviation industry is intensifying efforts to showcase the appeal of airport ground handling roles, vital for providing ground support services at airports including aircraft guidance.

The initiative seeks to ramp up interest in the workforce responsible for ensuring on-time airplane departures behind the scenes. The push comes amid growing labor shortages, exacerbated by an increase in the number of workers leaving their positions, partly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry's ability to recruit sufficient workers will also affect Japan's aspirations to position itself as a tourism-oriented country.