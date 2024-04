U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an election-year roast on Saturday night at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner as protesters outside criticized his support for Israel's war against Hamas.

Biden used the annual black-tie event to chide his Republican rival Donald Trump for immaturity, poke fun at his own advanced age and take on the Washington press corps.

"Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man, running against a 6-year-old," Biden joked.