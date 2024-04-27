Ukraine warned Friday that Moscow was ramping up attacks on railways in a bid to disrupt military supplies ahead of a fresh Russian offensive while Kyiv waits for new U.S. weapon deliveries.

Kyiv fears Russia is seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield ahead of symbolic May 9 Victory Day celebrations, as both sides continued to launch deadly cross-border strikes.

A Ukrainian security source said that Russia wanted to damage Ukrainian railway infrastructure to "paralyze deliveries and movement of military cargo" as Moscow prepares to advance.